President Museveni will address the nation on Sunday.

According to Linda Nabusayi, the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, the address will be at 8 pm.

“President Museveni will this Sunday, May 22, at 8 PM address the nation to update Ugandans on the current economic situation. The address will be broadcast live from Nakasero State Lodge,” Nabusayi said on Thursday morning.

Most commodities have seen their prices increase. Among these are oil and gas, tomatoes, soap, etc.

Speaking during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus meeting last month, Mr Museveni attributed the runaway prices to distortions in the supply chain caused by the collapse of sectors of the economy that were badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant containment measures.