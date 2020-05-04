President Museveni will address the nation today at 8 pm.

Museveni’s address comes at a time when Ugandans are completing the 21-day lockdown extension tomorrow.

“I will address the country tonight at 8pm, guiding on the way forward as the 21-day lockdown extension comes to a close tomorrow,” he said.

The President is expected to inform the country whether or not he will follow other countries like Rwanda to ease the lockdown.

Museveni urges Ugandans to continue observing the guidelines from health experts as the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

Uganda currently has 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 52 recoveries and 0 deaths.