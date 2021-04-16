By Ritah Kemigisa

President Yoweri Museveni will this evening address the nation on COVID-19 and other matters of national interest.

He will make the address from the National leaders institute in Kyankwanzi where a retreat for the newly elected NRM MPs is ongoing.

The address is to be broadcast by all TVs and radios.

The President is expected to among other things give a position on the current 9pm to 6am curfew.

Many Uganda, business people and economists have called for the relaxing of the curfew time to allow smooth running of the economy.

Latest calls have been made by Muslims as they began their fasting period of Ramadan.