President Museveni has warned teachers against putting him under pressure over salary increments.

This followed the Uganda National Teachers Union asking government to consider increasing salaries for arts teachers in the next financial year.

Responding to their requests, Museveni said that teachers should desist from threatening him because it is distracting the government.

He says teachers should stop confusing him to scatter the country’s resources everywhere but allow him handle one problem at a go.

“I want to inform the teachers that money is not made by witchcraft, it is generated by struggle,” Museveni told teachers adding that “If you don’t respect the principle of prioritisation then you are an enemy of our progress.”

Museveni says he was also a teacher and taught free of charge, asking teachers to be patient and wait for the government to work on their plea when the funds are secured.