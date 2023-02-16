President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to defeat the resurgence of insecurity in the Karamoja sub-region and other areas.

Speaking at the memorial service of the late Church of Uganda Archbishop Janani Luwum at Mucwini in Kitgum district, the president gave both the police and army an ultimatum to deal with the security puzzle in the region or he takes the challenge upon himself.

“I am sorry to hear about the Karamojong raiders continuing to disturb this area, Hon. Okello Henry Oryem had told me about the raid three times. When I landed at the school, I asked the division commander about it and he said they are small raids,” Museveni said.

“I now direct the RDCs to coordinate with Minister Okello Oryem and the minister for northern Uganda, Grace Freedom, to give a detailed report about the raids, day by day and place because the army officials told me they are small raids,” he added.

The president says the issue of gun-wielding rustlers in the region is a small problem that should be solved once and for all.

He vowed to pitch camp in Karamoja and neighboring districts in March this year to put an end to the raids.

The nine districts of Karamoja, have been terrorized by armed cattle rustlers who have in the last two years killed hundreds of people and stolen their cattle.