By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni is this afternoon set to close a two-day induction retreat for members of cabinet.

The retreat taking place at Kololo ceremonial grounds is aimed at arming the members of cabinet with information and knowledge to help them discharge their duties as expected.

Opening the retreat yesterday, the Vice President Jessica Alupo advised the members to always stick to already established policies in discharge of their duties and to be vigilant and ensure resources allocated are deployed to do what was planned for in the top management meetings.

She further advised the ministers, some of whom are people’s representatives in parliament, to balance their schedules in cabinet, parliament, office and constituency.