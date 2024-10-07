President Museveni is set to inaugurate the Kiira Vehicle Plant at the Jinja Industrial and Business Park in Jinja City on Monday. The Kiira Motors Corporation’s investment marks a significant step towards Uganda’s strategic goals of technological advancement, environmental sustainability, job creation, and global competitiveness.

This state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is poised to supply the regional market with top-tier mobility products.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, highlighted the plant’s pivotal role in Uganda’s journey towards sustainable industrialization, job creation, and the adoption of green technology.

“The president is going to commission the Kiira vehicle plant which is one of Africa’s largest bus-manufacturing facilities which produces eco-friendly vehicles,” Mr Kyofatogabye said.

He also noted that the company had trained 145 electric bus operators, equipping the local workforce with the skills necessary to support the country’s transition to electric mobility.