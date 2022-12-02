President Yoweri Museveni has committed to adding more funds to the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) to enable it reach out to more people with water and sanitation services.

The president made the commitment on Friday while officiating at the entity’s 50th-anniversary celebrations at Kololo following a request by the managing director Dr. Silver Mugisha for increased funding of an extra Shs30bn.

Museveni said he was to discuss the matter and see how to enable the entity reach out to more Ugandans.

He, however, added that government’s main focus is on 5 priority areas including water for irrigation, electricity, and railway among others.

The celebrations were held under the theme “Accelerating sustainable water and sanitation for all”.

The NWSC Managing Director, Dr. Silver Mugisha has lauded government for its support which has helped improve service delivery

Speaking at the organization’s celebrations, Dr. Mugisha said through the support, the entity has made great milestones over the years

He said among the achievements is increasing the number of towns under national water from 22 districts in 2012 to 263 towns in 2021 with a projection of 300 towns by 2026.