

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni will deliver the State of the Nation Address today as he opens the last session of the 10th parliament.

This is in fulfillment of the constitutional requirement under Article101 clause (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda

Unlike in previous addresses, the president will be at State House, as MPs listen to his address by video conference at parliament, as one of the measures of preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The president will gave accountability on particular government commitments and share plans and strategies as he nears the end of his term of office.

Only Five Non-Legislators Invited for this address,

They include; the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) David Muhoozi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola, the Commissioner General of Prisons (CGP) Johnson Byabashaija and the High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda in his capacity as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

Key issues people expect from his address;

As we wait for his address that shall be broadcast live at 2pm; many people have expectations in regards to the economy where many want government to come out with clear measures on economic recovery after COVID 19, Job losses, Health, Governance, security among others.

Speaking to Kfm governance expert Prof Gerald Karyeija says the president should come up with specific interventions to give hope to Ugandans.

Meanwhile the senior presidential advisor on political affairs Moses Byaruhanga is hopeful the president will be able to allay fears of Ugandans regarding economic recovery.

The Associate Director at the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies Godber Tumushabe says the president needs to give assurance that Electoral commission is still in charge and that the elections will be held.

The EC has since revealed they are revising the current election road map and would give an update soon.