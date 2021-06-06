By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has blamed the widespread criminality involving guns on the judiciary.

This comes days after former works minister Gen Katuma Wamala was attacked by unknown assailants who left him injured and claimed the lives of his daughter and driver.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address at Kololo ceremonial grounds on Friday, President Museveni who confirmed that one of the guns used in the attack was the same used in killing the late Maj Kiggundu said some of these criminals have always been granted bail by the courts.

The president who has always opposed bail says he will engage the Chief Justice over the same matter.

The President also expressed optimism that Uganda will have its covid-19 vaccine by end of this year.

President Museveni said the country’s efforts to develop a homemade vaccine are moving well.

He revealed that the process is now at the 4th stage out of the expected 8, expressing confidence that by the end of the year this will be completed.

He also used this occasion to re-echo his promise to increase the pay for scientists.