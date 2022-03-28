By Ritah Kemigisa

The Kilak North MP and also chairperson of the Acholi parliamentary group Anthony Akol have revealed more details from the meeting they had with President Museveni last week at the statehouse.

Speaking to KFM, Akol says when they met the President they wanted him to address matters regarding the decent send-off of speaker Oulanyah, explain the cause of his death, and maintain the legacy he had created.

Akol says from the meeting, the president agreed to pay school fees for children of the late Oulanyah and other 186 children who were financially supported by Oulanyah.

According to Akol, they will soon submit all names of the children who were depending on Oulanyah for support to the government.

He also says the president agreed to have over shs 2billion village mansion that was under construction which Oulanyah left in Omoro district to be completed and given a facelift.