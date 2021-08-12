By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni is set to address the nation on Saturday.

This has been announced by the senior presidential press secretary Lindah Nabusayi.

She says the president will give a Security Situation brief to the country on Saturday at 8pm.

His security address a month after government launched a second phase of the disarmament exercise of the Karamojong’s, in a bid to mitigate growing cases of insecurity within and outside the region.

Two weeks ago, the president partially reopened the economy allowing public and private transport and businesses including arcades, malls among others to resume operations.

His address meanwhile comes at a time there is renewed fighting in south Sudan that threatens its 2018 peace deal and power sharing agreement and a possible spill over to Uganda and other countries.

He is also most likely to also talk about the contentious Mailo land and the arrest of popular Blogger who faces 15 charges.