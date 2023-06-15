In a last-minute U-turn, President Museveni who is still positive for Coronavirus has decided to address parliament virtually today as his government presents the budget.

He had initially said he would address the MPs physically at a distance of 300 metres.

However, in another statement issued last evening on social media platform, Twitter, the president said that since he is not travelling to Kiev (Ukraine) and Russia, he will be able to address parliament today.

He said he had earlier delegated the whole effort to Vice President Jessica Alupo, but says she will now only inspect the parade for him and take the salute for the match past before he makes his brief remarks at the end of the budget speech.

“Since I am not travelling to Kiev and Russia, I will be able to address Parliament tomorrow, virtually, on the budget Day. Otherwise, I had delegated the whole effort to VP Alupo,” Museveni’s tweet reads in part.

Museveni and six other African presidents had agreed to travel to Kiev to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine war because of pressure on the diplomatic front.

The other six Presidents of Africa from the Comoros, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Congo- Brazzaville and Zambia are supposed to arrive in Poland today.

The president says he will be represented in Kiev by former Premier Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda who was by last evening already in Poland, from where they would go to Russia.

It is now a week since the president tested positive for Covid-19 but he has since assured Ugandans that all Covid symptoms have gone and is perfectly well carrying out state duties while in isolation.