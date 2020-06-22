



By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni is this evening set to address the country giving an update on COVID 19.

According to Senior Press Secretary, Don Wanyama, the President will today give an update on the country’s fight against COVID19 and other related issues

Addressing the country on Monday June 1, the president allowed resumption of public means provided they carried passengers at half their capacity and followed other safety guidelines like wearing of face masks and sanitizing of the passengers.

The president also allowed reopening of malls but said arcades would remain closed.

He further said curfew would continue for another 21 days, with schools, churches, bars, night clubs, gyms and saunas also remaining closed in a bid to avoid further spread of coronavirus.