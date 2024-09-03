President Yoweri Museveni is expected to preside over the opening of the 5th Bi-Annual CEO retreat scheduled for September 14, 2024, in Gulu City.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr. Fred Kyakulaga said the 3-day event will attract over 1,000 CEOs including indigenous ones from northern Uganda.

Kyakulaga adds that the retreat is intended to among other things; explore innovative solutions and investment opportunities that are crucial for northern Uganda’s economic transformation.

“If you have a very big piece of land, you are free to have a plantation of sugar, cotton, tobacco, and tea because all these, you can get profit only if you grow them in large quantity,” he said