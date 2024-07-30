President Museveni is expected to launch the four-acre farming model campaign in Bunyoro starting with four districts of Kibaale, Kakumiro, Kagadi and Kikuube on November 15th 2024.

According to the NRM’ regional chief mobiliser, also the state minister for transport Fred Byamukama, the event that will be held at Kikwaya Primary School playgrounds in Kakumiro district is aimed at eradicating poverty in the Bunyoro sub-region.

This was revealed during a preparation meeting with Bunyoro resident District Commissioners held in Hoima city.

Meanwhile Amlan Tumusiime the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Kikuube who also doubles as the chief whip for Bunyoro noted that, the four-acre model campaign is in line with the Parish Development Model which will help the people Bunyoro benefit from opportunities presented by by oil exploration.