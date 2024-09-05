The Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs is set to launch the Kampala Urban Development Programme, a five-year project aimed at enhancing mobility and connectivity within the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Speaking to the media at the Uganda Media Center in Kampala on Thursday, the State Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, announced that the programme, running from 2024 to 2028, will involve the construction of over 330 kilometers of roads at an estimated cost of over Shs2.9 trillion.

He noted that the programme, which will be launched by President Museveni on September 10, 2024, in Kira Municipality, is funded by the World Bank, the French government, and the Ugandan government.

“The Greater Kampala Urban Development Programme is not going to lack funds because it secured funding through the Ministry of Finance because we got funds from the World Bank totaling almost 2 trillion Ugandan shillings,” he said.

The minister explained that in the first year, 140 kilometers of roads will be constructed within the Kampala Metropolitan Area, targeting all roads that connect to the City.

He further revealed that his ministry will coordinate the program while local governments will supervise the construction works.