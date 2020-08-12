President Museveni will today, launch the Youth4Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship Facility.

According to the state minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, this will be part of today’s activities to mark the International Youth Day that is to be celebrated under the theme, ‘’Youth Engagement for Global Action’’

The facility is designed to spur impact-driven entrepreneurship to tackle youth unemployment by leveraging innovations especially in the post COVID-19 era.

Nakiwala says it complements already existing youth programs like the Youth Livelihood program, youth Venture Capital fund and Talent support Schemes.

She has called on the youth to contribute towards self-growth, peace, tolerance and social cohesion.

International youth day is marked every August 12th to raise awareness about the young people’s contribution to development of the global economy.