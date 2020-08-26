

President Yoweri Museveni is today expected to meet the National Covid-19 Taskforce to come up with an immediate plan on how to control the raising cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This was revealed by the government chief whip, Ruth Nankabirwa, while addressing parliament last evening.

She noted that the outcomes of this meeting will determine whether the president declares another lockdown or opens up the remaining sectors of the economy still under lockdown like bars, worship places among others as well as the border districts.

Nankabirwa however hastened to add that Kampala which is one of the hot spots for the increasing deaths and covid-19 cases will face tough restrictions.

The country’s cumulative COVID 19 cases are 2426 and 25 deaths.