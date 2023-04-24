President Museveni is scheduled to meet MPs on the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to further deliberate on the final provisions of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 before his assent.

According to government chief whip Hamson Dennis Obua, the meeting is likely to be at State House Entebbe or Nakasero State Lodge in Kampala.

“In that meeting, consensus will be generated,” he noted of the gathering which will be follow up of the ruling party resolution to send back the anti-gay bill to parliament for improvement.

The decision was reached last Thursday during the NRM party parliamentary caucus summoned and chaired by President Museveni in Kampala.

At the event, MPs and party chairperson President Museveni agreed to cater for rehabilitation of persons unwillingly recruited into same-sex practices, especially children.

On Monday, Obua told Monitor that the Bill would be unanimously supported and also insisted that no major changes will be made to the legislation passed by Parliament on March 21.