By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni is this morning set to pass out over 300 prison officers at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

The spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons Services Frank Baine tells KFM that those to be passed out include 260 non-commissioned officers who have been on promotional courses and over 90 cadet assistant superintendents of prisons.

Baine says the new personnel will boost the prisons supervisory role.