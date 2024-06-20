By Busein Samilu

In another move seen as tightening the noose of corrupt government officials, president Museveni is today set to quiz officials of the Uganda Investment Authority over an alleged cash bonanza.

More than a dozen officials involved in what has become ‘the honoraria cash saga’, will today appear before the president to explain their role in the controversial payment of Shs545m taken from a loan-funded project.

High-placed sources have told Daily Monitor that the seven-member Board, chaired by Morrison Rwakakamba, has also been summoned to State House Entebbe, to explain how the money meant for infrastructural transformation project at Kampala Industrial Park was shared amongst the 14 UIA officials including the Director General, Robert Mukiza.

The president last week met Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and the junior Finance Minister in charge of investment docket, Evelyn Anite, who had earlier in a plain-speaking June 12 letter to UIA board chairman, described the honoraria payment from a project loan as “despicable, uncouth, barbaric and uncultured”.

The authority’s spokesperson David Rupiny confirms that a selected number of the entity’s top officials attended the meeting at State House whose details, he was not privy to.