President Museveni is set to resume his performance assessment tour of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in Eastern Uganda. He previously visited the Greater Masaka, Acholi, and West Nile regions for the same purpose.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), he will begin the evaluation tour in the Bukedi Sub-region on November 6, 2024. During his visit, Museveni will engage with various stakeholders, including local leaders and technical workers.

The President initiated the evaluation assessment tours in 2023 under the theme: “Wealth creation and Prosperity for all, with emphasis on the Four-Acre Model, Parish Development Model, Emyooga, and other economic programs.” These initiatives aim to reduce poverty at the household level.