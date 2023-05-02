President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that he is going to set up a special unit under his office to handle investor complaints.

Presiding over national Labor Day celebrations in Namutumba on Monday, Museveni said the investors will use this unit to report anyone who asks them for a bribe or tries to delay the process of decision-making.

According to Museveni, the government and Ugandans are faced with two enemies including corrupt politicians and civil servants who are disturbing investors and interfering with the future of Ugandans.

It is from this background that he has sent a strong warning to corrupt officials whom he has likened to parasites to stop their unpatriotic acts by helping wealth creators instead of taking advantage of them.

“We have got two enemies whom I am going to fight and you will hear the fire because these two are corrupt politicians and civil servants. These are the ones disturbing investors asking for bribes, both of them rise the cost of doing business in Uganda,” Museveni said on Monday, May 1, 2023.