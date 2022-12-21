President Museveni has assured the public of security allaying any fears amongst the population. This follows recent attacks on police posts and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attack on Ntoroko district recently.

Addressing the nation from Nakasero State House on Tuesday night, Museveni said there was no need to worry about the rebel groups noting that the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) is strong and is able to handle any attack. He however calls for vigilance from members of the public

“There’s no way you can come here with guns and think you can survive. In their foolishness, they thought a forest is something big. It’s easier for us to operate in a forest than in other areas. To Ugandans, don’t worry about these people,” Museveni said.

He has also said there is no way the ADF terrorist will survive in DRC, advising them to surrender if they want to stay alive