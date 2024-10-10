By Joseph Omollo & David Awori

President Yoweri Museveni has once again warned corrupt officials to stay away from public resources, saying they are in their “last evening.”

Speaking at the national Independence Day celebrations held at Busikho Primary Teachers College in Busia District, the president said that his intelligence systems will ensure thorough disciplinary action against those involved in corruption, including recovering stolen funds.

President Museveni expressed shock at a recent Inspector General of Government report revealing that civil servants, some earning triple his salary, are the most corrupt. “This is not acceptable, and we are going to crush them,” he stated firmly. Read more