As President Museveni prepares to address members of parliament on Thursday this week, the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party, has asked him to address the issue of increased corruption among government officials.

NEED’s concern comes at a time when many government officials including cabinet ministers have been named in many corruption scandals.

The most recent is the Karamoja relief items saga involving Karamoja Affairs minister, Mary Gorret Kitutu and other senior government officials.

Now the spokesperson of NEED, Moses Matovu is asking that the president, in his address, tells Ugandans how he plans to eliminate corruption in his government if he is to be trusted by the citizens.