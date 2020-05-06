By Mudangha Kolyanga

Leaders in Mbale district have asked President Museveni to consider easing restrictions on small scale businesses and mobile markets across the country.

The Mbale LCV chairperson, Bernard Mujasi says easing some of these restrictions will help save many people especially in the urban areas from starvation.

Mujasi made the remarks while receiving a donation medical supplies and relief food by Lydia Wanyoto, the NRM women’s league chairperson in Mbale town.

However, Jonathan Wangisi, the Mbale District Health Officer said lifting the lockdown on some small business and transport sector will increase the spread of the coronavirus.

President Museveni on Monday during a televised address announced the first phase of easing the 45-day lockdown that ended on Tuesday but quickly added a 14-day lockdown.