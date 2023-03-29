President Yoweri Museveni has been implored to defy the Western threats and sign the Anti-homosexuality Bill 2023 which was recently passed by parliament.

The call was made by the vice chairperson of the parliamentary committee on rules, privileges, and discipline who doubles as Gulu East MP, Father Chares Onen.

He said it is now 12 days since parliament passed the Bill, and according to the constitution, the president is expected to assent to it within 60 days.

Father Onen notes that most Asian countries have laws which are against homosexuality, arguing that Western countries have not come out to do anything against them, thus the president shouldn’t be threatened.

He also asked Museveni to preach patriotism to the Western countries and to be clear that Uganda is a God-fearing country which can’t be ignored because of the financial support that is expected from the west.