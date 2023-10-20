By Winnie Watenya

President Museveni has urged Acholi leaders to harmonise their relationship with the Balaalo {herdsmen} in order to coexist.

He made the remarks while addressing a section of leaders from Acholi sub-region led by Chief justice Owinyi Dollo at State House Entebbe on Wednesday 18, October 2023.

This is after some Acholi leaders reported to the President that some Balaalo were using names of top officials to commit crimes like land grabbing.

“What you are talking about is very easy. You give me factual examples of the crimes being committed so that I have where to move in,” President Museveni noted.

Others who attended the meeting include; Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem among others.