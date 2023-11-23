The plea was made during a meeting with a delegation from the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, led by the standing committee’s Deputy Chairman, H.E. Luosang Jiangcun, at State House Entebbe on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

In a statement released by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) dated November 23, President Museveni highlighted the significance of China’s market for Uganda’s prosperity, urging for an increased focus on finished products. He commended China for currently allowing 400 products to enter their country without tax and limit, emphasizing the vital role of such support in boosting economies.

“Africa’s challenge has been the export of raw materials, resulting in less income and job loss. It is important for China and Africa to engage in trading finished products more,” Museveni said.

Reflecting on the historical support from China, President Museveni acknowledged China’s continuous assistance to Africa’s development since 1949. He praised China for projects in Uganda, including hydro dams, the Expressway, and cooperation with Huawei on the internet backbone.

H.E. Luosang expressed gratitude for President Museveni’s commitment to China-Africa friendship and cooperation, commending his leadership in promoting peace and development in Africa. He conveyed President Xi Jinping’s sincere greetings and wishes, highlighting the strong bilateral relations between Uganda and China.

China reiterated its commitment to supporting Uganda’s socio-economic development agenda and expressed support for Uganda hosting the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77+China Third South Summits in January 2024. While President Xi Jinping won’t attend in person, a high-level delegation will represent China.

The meeting, attended by Ugandan officials, focused on strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation between China and Uganda.