President Museveni has urged Christians to lead by example, as Jesus did, if they want to make the country a safer place.

While commissioning the 5,000-seat All Saints’ Cathedral on November 1, 2024, Museveni emphasized that Christians should model good behavior and promote what is right, especially to those who do not attend church.

He expressed disappointment with those who identify as Christians but whose actions fail to reflect Christian values. Museveni noted that by emulating Jesus, Christians could significantly contribute to the government’s goals.

“Judge people by what they do not the denominations where they worship,” Museveni said on Friday.

He stressed that it is not one’s religion that matters, but their actions, urging the public to avoid prostitution and theft.