By PPU

President Kaguta Museveni has appealed to dairy farmers to put more emphasis on producing casein and powdered milk in order to benefit from the lucrative international market.

The President made the appeal while meeting a group of dairy farmers from Kazo and Kiruhura districts at Karo

Primary School in Nshwere, Kiruhura District, yesterday.

“Shifting focus from liquid milk to processed products for export is crucial. This is something that you must take seriously,” Mr Museveni said,

highlighting the products’ potential for longevity and better prices in the global markets. Acknowledging Uganda’s current milk production of five billion litres annually, the President emphasised that exploring the international demand is essential.

“We need to meet the external market requirements. Liquid milk is heavy in nature and very costly for exportation but if you take time and process it into powdered milk, it becomes light and less expensive, this I can assure you,” he urged.

Reflecting on past successes in the dairy industry, President Museveni lauded the transformation achieved by farmers who embraced strategic changes, including zero grazing.