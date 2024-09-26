President Museveni has accused moneylenders of using fraudulent agreements that ultimately result in the confiscation of people’s assets, vowing to take action against them.

The President made the remarks on Thursday during the official commissioning ceremony of the Karuma Hydropower Plant in Kiryandongo District.

“I’m going to crash the moneylenders. They are criminals but they are encouraged by you people. How do you allow somebody to say that he has given you money but you make an agreement saying he has bought? Why should you do that? But anyway we are going to rescue you now,” Museveni said

In addition, Museveni directed the Ministry of Energy to address the country’s low per capita electricity consumption, which currently stands at 218 kWh, emphasizing that developed nations have a per capita consumption of over 20,000 kWh.