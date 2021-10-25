By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni in a statement issued last night has condemned and sent a stern warning to attackers behind the bomb blast at Digida Pork Joint over the weekend that left one dead and three injured.

He has described the attackers as “parasite pigs”.

“As I said earlier, I condemn the action of the “parasite pigs” that planted a bomb at Digida Pork Point where they sell pork, sodas & alcohol. Although these people were breaking curfew hours & using the place as a bar, still the criminality of the perpetrators must be condemned.”

Museveni adds that the attackers have nowhere to hide and will be got just like suspects behind the Masaka murders and the 15 ADF suspects behind the attempt to plant a bomb at the funeral of Lokech were arrested.

“You have seen the suspects arrested so soon in the Masaka murders, the suspects in the Katumba case, the suspects in the case of the NRM Ntoroko Chairman, the suspects in the Openjuru case, the 15 ADF suspects arrested since the attempt to plant a bomb at the funeral of Lokech.”

Museveni in the statement however asked the public to be vigilant and report promptly to the nearest police post of anything suspicious

Police on Sunday described the attack as an intentional domestic act of terrorism adding that the terrorists used an improvised explosive devise made of local materials including nails.