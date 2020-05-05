President Museveni has thanked local council chairpersons for the great effort in fighting COVID-19 in the country.

Museveni has been impressed by the powerful mass organization of the LCS who have made villages a no go area for people sneaking into the country.

This is after an LC in Rakai reported a case of a Ugandan student who has since been put under quarantine and his family after he sneaked into the country from Tanzania through the porous border.

The President now wants these together with security officers and scientists to have their salaries increased.

According to him, the above category of people and the private sector need more support because they are a strong point of the system during this pandemic fight.