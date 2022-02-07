By Ivan Ssenabulya

President Yoweri Museveni has directed Jena Herbals limited, the manufacturers of Covidex, to take it to hospitals.

In June 2021, the National Drug Authority approved Covidex, a locally made herbal drug developed by Mbarara University’s Prof Patrick Ogwang for supportive treatment in management of viral infections including Covid-19.

Speaking at the 41st Terehe-Sita Day celebrations in Mbale, Museveni asked the Covidex developer to try it in hospital so that they can further assess its effectiveness.

Last month the Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Dr. Monica Musenero said scientists are still finding data which can help in the prescription of Covidex, as a drug for Covid-19.

Covidex is currently only available in pharmacies and drug shops.