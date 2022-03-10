By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has underscored the need to fast track the amendment of the electricity amendment bill of 2022.

He appealed while meeting a delegation of Chinese investors from Mbale Industrial Park.

According to the President, amendment of the act will ensure electricity supply directly from generation to the industrial consumer.

The Chinese delegation expressed interest in further investment during the meeting, particularly in the cryptocurrency industrial park.

Museveni assured the investors that government is open for investment and ready for takeoff.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 now before parliament for debate, and enactment proposes a fine not exceeding 50,000 (fifty thousand) currency points (Shs 1 billion) or twelve years’ imprisonment or both for those convicted of cutting electricity supply lines or material.

On power theft, the bill proposes that those convicted of the offense pay a fine not exceeding 20,000 (twenty thousand) currency points (Shs 400 million) or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both.