

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has warned encroachers on army land saying they will not be tolerated.

He was commissioning the new headquarters of the Special Forces Command, named the General Yoweri Museveni House built by SFC’s construction unit, at a cost of Shs 3.48bn.

The president said encroachers should either compensate the army if they have built on the land or vacate the land and ownership reverts to the UPDF.

He also commissioned were newly-built dormitories for soldiers, renovated houses for non-commissioned officers, gun shades and a 30,000-litre fuel pump.

The President said the army should continue building its facilities and saving money further adding that it is not right for soldiers to sleep outside the barracks.