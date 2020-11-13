The NRM presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni has today taken his virtual campaigns for the 2021 elections to the West Nile region.

Museveni who is currently addressing supporters in Nebbi revealed that campaigns are about the message and not about gatherings. He has opened his speech with a stern warning against violation of the Covid-19 prevention Standard Operation Procedures.

“The places where people are playing around, people have died. Some people have been playing around thinking it only kills old people. The other night I was watching CNN and saw a 5-year-old who died because of this virus,” he said.

Museveni has also revealed that focusing on identity has been a major problem and that’s why most people don’t get enough support.

“We discovered that our leaders of that time were emphasizing identity. DP was a party for Catholics, Kabaka Yekka was a party for Baganda and UPC was for Anglicans. That is how we started. The moment you take identity as the main point, you can’t get enough support to win the national elections,” he said.

He has also warned MPs against unnecessary expenditure and urged them to first think about the public before themselves.