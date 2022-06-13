By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has warned Karamojong politicians and clan leaders against fanning rustling in the region.

While meeting security personnel from Karamoja region at Morulinga state lodge in Napak District, Karamoja sub-region, Museveni who is also the commander in Chief of the UPDF was shocked to learn from the 3rd Division Commander Big General Joseph Balikuddembe, that some political and clan leaders are engaged in the sale of guns to facilitate cattle rustling.

Big General Joseph Balikuddembe, has told the President that in Karamoja, a gun is exchanged at a rate of 3 to 5 cows or one to two bags of sorghum or purchased with a minimum of 3 million shillings.

This, the president says, is hindering efforts by the government to pacify the region.

Today, the President will address Political leaders who include members of parliament and district leaders, religious leaders, clan leaders and opinion leaders from the Karamoja region to devise means of bringing to an end the re-insurgence of cattle rustling in the region and the surrounding areas.