By Benjamin Jumbe

The Government will not allow the landlords evicting tenants on account of not paying rent.

The remark has been made by President Museveni while delivering his state of the nation Address from state house Entebbe.

He revealed that discussions have started with both groups expressing optimism that a solution will be found.

The president also added that the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development is proposing a number of measures, to provide liquidity to private firms that have been affected by the COVID-19 Lockdown

Among these include deferring payment of Pay-As-You Earn (PAYE) tax by those sectors which are most affected until September 2020 and Support to water and electricity utilities in order to ensure continued supply of these essential services to consumers during the period April to June 2020 among others.