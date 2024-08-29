President Museveni has cautioned Members of Parliament (MPs) against pursuing agro-economic business ventures that have failed in some areas.

His comments came in response to suggestions that supported various agricultural interventions in contrast to his proposed 4-acre model.

Speaking to legislators on Thursday, Museveni emphasized that the 4-acre model should not be challenged by other researched agro activities, citing examples like cotton, which he claims has failed the people of West Nile, among others.

He pointed MPs to the situation in Busoga, where people have persisted in growing sugarcane, a practice that has kept them in poverty for years.

“When you are discussing here, please note those details, don’t just talk and talk, and pass resolutions and deceive yourselves,” Museveni said.

Museveni also instructed MPs to focus on the utilization of already constructed roads before proposing the construction of more roads.

“The Roads yes, but the roads which are there aren’t being used fully. Yes, I know the areas that don’t have good roads, I know them because I always go there. But even where the roads are good, they aren’t being used fully. So please, seek first the Kingdom of Heaven, seek first homestead incomes and the rest will be added unto you,” he noted.