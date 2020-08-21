

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has criticised NRM party officials and elites for fighting government programmes aimed at fighting poverty.

Museveni was addressing the NRM party Central executive committee at state house Entebbe last night.

The President blamed the rising cases of land evictions on party legislators and others who have failed to mobilize the masses.

He challenged the party members to be agents of change warning that those fighting government programs like UPE were headed for tough times.