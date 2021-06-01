By KFM Team

President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that they have clues about the attackers who shot at Gen Katumba Wamala’s vehicle injuring him and killing his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo dead.

The two were in the vehicle with the minister when it was sprayed with bullets from the sides and front by gunmen riding in motorcycles.

In a statement posted on social media by his press secretary Lindah Nabusayi, Museveni has described Gen Katumba’s attackers as pigs who do not value life.

Museveni who wishes the General a quick recovery says he has talked to him and says he is being well managed.

According to Museveni, Gen Katumba’s bodyguard should have shot to kill the criminals instead of shooting in the air.

He however says much as the act of shooting in the air scared away criminals it also saved the General’s life.

The former works and transport minister is currently admitted at Medipal International Hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries in the shoulder.

Speaking from his hospital bed Katumba the former army chief thanked God for the second chance he has given to him after surviving an assassination attempt this morning.

In a courtesy video recording with his children on his hospital bed, Gen Katumba has called for calm saying he is fine and will recover from injuries which he says are not bad.

Army Spokesman Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso says security forces have taken interest in a number of phone calls that seem to be related to planning the attempted assassination of the transport minister.

The army has deployed heavily at the hospital where he has been admitted.

Earlier today, the archbishop of the church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kazimba strongly condemned the continued killings of Ugandans asking all those behind the act to respect the right to life and repent.

The opposition Democratic Party has sent condolences to the family of former works and transport minister Gen Katumba Wamala for the loss of their daughter.

Party spokesperson Okoler Okello was addressing the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala this morning

Relatedly,

A section of members of parliament has expressed grief over the attack on the outgoing Minister of Works and Transport.

Busiro East MP Merdad Ssegona questioned why General Katumba Wamala had no security lead car like other top security officers.

Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba says this attack on the General shows inefficiencies in the country’s security system and no one is safe urging government to investigate and apprehend the assassins.

Meanwhile Lt Col (Rtd) Rwamirama Bright MP Isingiro County North says the enemy could have been trailing Gen Katumba Wamala for a long time.