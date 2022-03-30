President Museveni has urged the French government and its businessmen to invest in infrastructure development, trade and mineral development, among other sectors, in Uganda.
According to the President, whereas Africa and Europe have for the last 600 years developed many linkages in various things, including governance, the latter has not fully invested in sectors that will economically transform the continent.
“They don’t have spectacles to see opportunities and utilise them effectively,” he said.
