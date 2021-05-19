President Museveni has told a group of African-American investors who are in the country to explore opportunities that investing in Uganda is a “sure deal” profitable venture.

The country, he said, has an “excellent” investment environment. The 16-member team was led by Senegalese-American celebrity and businessman Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, who met the President earlier in the week.

After the meeting, Akon, a musical star, left his wife Rozina Negusei with the business delegation that has been in the country for a week, scouring different opportunities.

President Museveni told the investors that Uganda is the right investment destination and boasts of a skilled, but affordable labor force, a large market from the East African region, Africa, the American market through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) – a legal framework for selected countries to export to the US tariff and quota-free.

