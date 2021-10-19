The Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Ms Lindah Nabusayi Wamboka has announced the death of Hope Kivengere, President Museveni’s former spokesperson.

In a tweet, Nabusayi revealed that Kivengere who served for the longest time as Press Secretary was a great civil servant.

“Kaguta Museveni’s longest-serving Press Secretary (1986-2001) Ms Hope Kivengere has passed on from Nakasero Hospital. She always checked in on the Press whenever she was back home. We have lost a great civil servant. RIP Hope Kivengere,” she posted on the Twitter account.

May her soul rest in peace.