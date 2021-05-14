By Ritah Kemigisa

International relation experts have spoken out about President Museveni’s outburst during his swearing in for the 6th term on Wednesday.

The tough speaking Museveni said he did not want foreign powers to lecture him about democracy because they do not have the moral authority to do so.

Speaking to KFM, Julius Lebbo says the president’s words are just a political gimmick done by many African leaders who want to be perceived as strong and prove they were democratically elected.

However according to Lebbo, such remarks should not be taken seriously because behind the scenes there will be a lot of shuttle diplomacy to water down the effects of his words.

Lebbo meanwhile says foreign powers can not relent from preaching about democracy since they support most of the African nations.

Shuttle diplomacy is mediated communication, where there is movement of diplomats between countries whose leaders refuse to talk directly to each other, in order to try to settle an argument.