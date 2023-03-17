President Yoweri Museveni’s address before parliament on Thursday has drawn mixed reactions among Ugandans.

The president majorly based his speech on the need for socio-economic transformation of the country where his government is focusing on the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga as some of the drivers to help Ugandans fight poverty and create wealth for themselves.

The president tasked members of Parliament and other leaders in the country to cause the highly desired socio-economic transformation in Uganda.

However, some political analysts think the president did not say anything new that can lead to the transformation he preaches about.

The associate director of, Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies, Godber Tumushabe, warns that no economic transformation will happen unless there is good leadership further challenging the president to pronounce himself on inherent corruption and wasteful expenditure.

However, veteran NRM member and former minister, Captain Francis Babu says there is need to change from the culture of giving people money and scrutinize the caliber of leaders formulating policies they can hardly implement.